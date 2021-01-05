Cayuga County reports 19 COVID-19 deaths in 10 days

COVID-19 has killed 19 residents since Christmas, according to a review of data released by the Cayuga County Health Department.
With six more deaths on Monday, the county has nine COVID-19 fatalities in the first four days of January. There were 14 virus-related deaths in December, including 10 in the final six days of the month.
During the pandemic, there have been 33 COVID-related deaths in Cayuga County.
Most of the recent fatalities have occurred in Cayuga County nursing homes, specifically The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. There has been an outbreak at the facility affecting more than 100 residents. At least 10 have died over the past two weeks.
The health department reported six deaths on Monday, all of whom were nursing home residents. The decedents included three men in their 70s, two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s. They tested positive for the virus prior to their deaths.
The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed in the health department's situational update. But the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker lists The Commons on St. Anthony as the only Cayuga County nursing home with virus-related fatalities.
Cayuga County's COVID death toll has spiked as the number of cases increases in the community. From the beginning of the pandemic in March to Christmas Day, there were 13 virus-related deaths in the county. Since Christmas, there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths.
The health department on Monday admitted 140 new cases into mandatory isolation, which is required for individuals who test positive for COVID-19. The cases include 16 inmates at local correctional facilities. There are outbreaks at both state prisons in the county, Auburn Correctional Facility and Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
Cayuga is up to 142 confirmed cases (31 active cases), which is the fourth-highest total in the state prison system. Auburn has 75 confirmed cases, 47 of which are active cases.
After a one-day decrease, Cayuga County has set new records for active cases and people in mandatory quarantine. There are 1,011 active cases — people who tested positive and are in isolation — and 6,788 in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a positive case. More than 10% of the county's population is either in isolation or quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has 3,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total doesn't include 132 cases that are awaiting admission into isolation. The health department doesn't count cases awaiting admission in its active and confirmed case totals.
For the third consecutive day, there are 40 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital.
