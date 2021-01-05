Cayuga County reports 19 COVID-19 deaths in 10 days

COVID-19 has killed 19 residents since Christmas, according to a review of data released by the Cayuga County Health Department.

With six more deaths on Monday, the county has nine COVID-19 fatalities in the first four days of January. There were 14 virus-related deaths in December, including 10 in the final six days of the month.

During the pandemic, there have been 33 COVID-related deaths in Cayuga County.

Most of the recent fatalities have occurred in Cayuga County nursing homes, specifically The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. There has been an outbreak at the facility affecting more than 100 residents. At least 10 have died over the past two weeks.

The health department reported six deaths on Monday, all of whom were nursing home residents. The decedents included three men in their 70s, two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s. They tested positive for the virus prior to their deaths.