Cayuga County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, will resume daily updates
Cayuga County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, will resume daily updates

Virus Outbreak-Reinfection

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

The number of COVID-19 cases is growing so fast in Cayuga County that the local health department is facing an admissions backlog. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 39 new cases on Saturday and 24 on Sunday. As of 8 a.m. Monday, there are 142 more cases awaiting admission, according to the department's situational update. 

Based on the 63 new cases that have been processed, there are now 253 active cases in the county, 1,157 people in mandatory quarantine and 17 people hospitalized, all of which are new highs. 

With 39 cases on Saturday, Cayuga County topped 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since reporting its first case on March 18. The total number of cases stands at 1,051, but that doesn't include the 142 cases awaiting admission. 

The number of COVID-19 cases was already rising — there were 422 in November — and now the county is experiencing the early phase of a post-Thanksgiving surge. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said on Friday that the county is already seeing cases linked to Thanksgiving gatherings. There were 120 new cases over a four-day period last week. 

In December, the county is on pace for more than 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 325 cases through the first week of the month. 

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the health department announced Monday that it will resume daily updates beginning Tuesday. The releases will include COVID data from the day prior, the department said, and look different since they are using a new data system. 

What won't be included in the daily updates is whether a child who tests positive for the virus attends a local school district. The department said that districts notify community members when there is a positive case among the staff or student body at a school. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

