Cayuga County reports 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations, most since Feb. 1

With data available from an additional central New York hospital, Cayuga County reported its most COVID-related hospitalizations in more than seven months.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that 22 residents are being treated for COVID-related illnesses in four area hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. Half of the patients are unvaccinated.
The patients include six in their 70s, four in their 80s, three in their 50s, three in their 30s, two in their 60s, two in their 90s and one in their 40s. The youngest patient is in their 20s.
Cayuga County hasn't had more than 20 COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb. 1 when it reported 23 residents were in the hospital. That was at the end of a major surge in the county. In early January, there were more than 1,000 active cases. By mid-January, hospitalizations reached a high of 46.
The county is in the midst of another surge. The health department reported 60 new cases on Tuesday, 45 of which are unvaccinated. There are 231 active cases. The active case count has remained steady for weeks, but it's the new caseload that has presented challenges for the health department as it tries to keep pace with the pandemic.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told local legislators on Monday that her department is operating seven days a week to conduct case investigations and identify contacts of new positive cases. After the release of the department's situational update on Monday that showed there were 91 new cases in three days, Cuddy revealed that there were an additional 115 new cases that hadn't been admitted into isolation.
September is on track to overtake August as the third-worst month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. Through Sept. 13, the health department has reported 429 new cases, putting the county on pace for 990 cases by the end of the month.
In August, the county had 747 new cases.
The health department is holding vaccination clinics — vaccines are also available at local pharmacies — to help reduce the spread of the virus. So far, 58.4% of eligible residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
The next walk-in clinic is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34 in Scipio Center. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-shot Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic.
Children ages 12-17, in addition to adults, are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In other news:
• The health department has said that it is prioritizing case investigations for schoolchildren. On Tuesday, it informed parents that if their child is identified as a school-related exposure, they will receive a phone call from a member of the New York state contact tracing team. The call will come from a number with a 518 area code, according to the department.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.