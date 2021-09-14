Cayuga County reports 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations, most since Feb. 1

With data available from an additional central New York hospital, Cayuga County reported its most COVID-related hospitalizations in more than seven months.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that 22 residents are being treated for COVID-related illnesses in four area hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. Half of the patients are unvaccinated.

The patients include six in their 70s, four in their 80s, three in their 50s, three in their 30s, two in their 60s, two in their 90s and one in their 40s. The youngest patient is in their 20s.

Cayuga County hasn't had more than 20 COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb. 1 when it reported 23 residents were in the hospital. That was at the end of a major surge in the county. In early January, there were more than 1,000 active cases. By mid-January, hospitalizations reached a high of 46.

The county is in the midst of another surge. The health department reported 60 new cases on Tuesday, 45 of which are unvaccinated. There are 231 active cases. The active case count has remained steady for weeks, but it's the new caseload that has presented challenges for the health department as it tries to keep pace with the pandemic.