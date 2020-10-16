Cayuga County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in three days, 40% uptick in one month

Cayuga County has 35 active cases, which are people who tested positive for the virus and are in mandatory isolation. This is the most active cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also 219 people in mandatory quarantine, which is a new high. These are individuals who had direct contact with positive cases.

The department said that there's not only an increasing number of contacts linked to positive cases, but people who are in quarantine have later tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is why, when doing contact tracing, it is important that people are honest about who they have been in contact with and also why it is so very important that people in mandatory quarantine adhere to the legal order issued by our department," health officials added.

Cayuga County has 269 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March, 229 of which have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from their illness. There have been four deaths related to the virus, according to the health department.

Because of the uptick, the department reminded residents to stay home if they're sick, maintain social distancing while indoors and outdoors, wear a face covering when safe distancing can't be maintained and limit attendance at social gatherings.

