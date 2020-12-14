Cayuga County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, more hospitalizations

Cayuga County has 462 active cases and 1,938 people in mandatory quarantine, both of which are new highs. The active cases are individuals who tested positive for the virus and have been directed to isolate. A mandatory quarantine order is issued when someone is identified as a contact of a positive case.

Cuddy said Monday that Thanksgiving gatherings have contributed to the rise in confirmed cases. There are other gatherings that have been superspreader events. One example she mentioned is a group of friends who gathered for holiday crafts. An individual who attended the party later tested positive for COVID-19. The other attendees were exposed to the virus and, according to Cuddy, "many more positives came out of that."

There are 123 cases awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive but haven't been contacted to be formally placed into isolation. The number of cases awaiting admission isn't included in the county's active or confirmed case totals.

Because of the surge in cases, there is a backlog in cases awaiting admission. Two factors are contributing to the backlog: The volume and the inability to contact some individuals who test positive for the virus.