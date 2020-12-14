Cayuga County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, more hospitalizations

On one of the darkest days of the pandemic for Cayuga County, the local health department announced that three residents who were hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
According to the department, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s died of coronavirus-related complications. Citing the privacy of the deceased, more information wasn't released.
The county has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Nine of the deaths occurred after Nov. 1.
"It should concern all of us and what should be as concerning are the number of hospitalizations," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "Things are getting worse in our community and people need to be very cautious and really watch their interactions and limit them."
There has been a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The health department said Monday that 23 COVID-19 patients are in Auburn Community Hospital, the most hospitalizations reported by the county during the pandemic. The total excludes any residents who are at Syracuse hospitals.
The health department admitted 56 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including four at a correctional facility in the county. There are outbreaks affecting employees and inmates at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.
Cayuga County has 462 active cases and 1,938 people in mandatory quarantine, both of which are new highs. The active cases are individuals who tested positive for the virus and have been directed to isolate. A mandatory quarantine order is issued when someone is identified as a contact of a positive case.
Cuddy said Monday that Thanksgiving gatherings have contributed to the rise in confirmed cases. There are other gatherings that have been superspreader events. One example she mentioned is a group of friends who gathered for holiday crafts. An individual who attended the party later tested positive for COVID-19. The other attendees were exposed to the virus and, according to Cuddy, "many more positives came out of that."
There are 123 cases awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive but haven't been contacted to be formally placed into isolation. The number of cases awaiting admission isn't included in the county's active or confirmed case totals.
Because of the surge in cases, there is a backlog in cases awaiting admission. Two factors are contributing to the backlog: The volume and the inability to contact some individuals who test positive for the virus.
Dr. John Cosachov, president of the Cayuga County Board of Health, urged residents who are concerned about whether they contracted COVID-19 to isolate until they are tested and receive their results. He also noted that it's important for residents to have enough food and supplies if they do need to isolate or quarantine.
Cuddy said that there have been more individuals who quarantined because they were exposed to COVID-19 later test positive for the virus.
