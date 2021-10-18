Cayuga County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases in three days

The COVID-19 case and positivity rates remain stubbornly high in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday reported 64 new cases over a three-day period, 47 of which are unvaccinated. The new positive cases go against a recent trend of the county having more "breakthrough" cases, or vaccinated individuals testing positive, than new infections among unvaccinated people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cayuga County's seven-day average positivity rate is 7.07%. It's lower than it was over the summer when cases began to spike in July and August. It was declining in September and early October before surging again over the past couple of weeks.

The county's seven-day average case rate is 272.93 per 100,000 people, which is higher than it was at the beginning of October. Similar to the positivity rate, the case rate had declined before it began increasing again this month.

After an uptick last week, the number of Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped from 23 on Thursday to 18 on Sunday. Fifteen of the patients are age 60 or older. The youngest patient is in their 20s. There is also one patient in their 40s and one in their 50s.

Twelve of the hospitalized residents are vaccinated. While studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, there have been COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated individuals, especially older people with underlying health conditions.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 53.2%, with 40,761 residents fully vaccinated. The rates increase among the eligible population ages 12 and older (60.9%) and adults ages 18 and older (62.2%).

The county's next vaccination clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The three COVID-19 vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer) will be available at the clinic.

An appointment is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health. Anyone who needs assistance with the registration process can call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

