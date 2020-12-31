Cayuga County reports fifth COVID-19 nursing home death this week

After going almost all of 2020 without a nursing home death from the coronavirus, five residents in Cayuga County facilities died in the year’s final week.

In its daily situational update Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported the fifth COVID-19 nursing home death, a woman in her 90s. The name of the nursing home where she lived has not been disclosed.

Until this week, Cayuga County was one of the few New York state counties without a COVID-19 death in a nursing home. The state Department of Health has reported three of this week’s deaths were at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. The location for the fourth case has also not yet been disclosed.

Cayuga County has now reported 24 total resident deaths from the coronavirus.

The health department said it admitted 136 new COVID cases Wednesday into its isolation monitoring program, with 151 cases pending admission as of Thursday morning.

The county has 933 residents in isolation with active cases, up from 831 the previous day. Another 6,008 residents are in mandatory quarantine because of contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of residents in isolation or quarantine represents 9.1% of the county’s population.