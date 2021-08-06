Cayuga County reports first COVID-19 death in five months

An elderly woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, the first virus-related death in Cayuga County since early March.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that the woman, who was in her 80s, was hospitalized at the time of her death. The department did not release any other information.

The county's COVID-19 death toll is now 91.

The death comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise in Cayuga County. The health department reported 15 new cases in the past two days. Five patients are receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital, down from seven on Wednesday.

There are 51 active cases in isolation, the highest number since late May.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With 37 confirmed cases in August, Cayuga County has already surpassed the number of cases in August 2020 (35). There have been more cases reported over the summer compared to last year.