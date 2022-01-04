Cayuga County reports first COVID-19 death of 2022, most active cases in one year

Cayuga County had its first COVID-19 death of the year and the most active cases since January 2021.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, a man in his 80s died of COVID-19. No other information, including his vaccination status, was released by the department "out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and his family."

It is the county's 116th virus-related fatality since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The death comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Cayuga County. The health department reported 102 new cases on Monday, the third time in one week that the county has at least 100 new daily cases.

As more residents test positive, the number of active cases is on the rise. There are 602 people in isolation, the most since mid-January 2021.

The health department continues to work through a backlog of positive cases due to laboratory delays. According to the agency's latest update, there are "hundreds of reported positive cases in Cayuga County waiting communication from our health department or the state case investigators."

"While we work with New York State Department of Health to come up with a solution, please stay home when ill and seek medical care when necessary," the department continued. "If you receive a positive test result for COVID-19, please isolate immediately."

Hospitalizations (23) were unchanged on Monday. One week ago, there were 28 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Pfizer shots for children ages 12 and older and boosters for individuals ages 16 and older will be available. Registration is required.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, a clinic will be held specifically for children ages 5-11. Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted for this clinic.

The clinics are for Cayuga County residents only. More information about the clinics can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

