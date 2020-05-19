Cayuga County reports first COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April

Two Cayuga County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized — the first coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported in the county since April 18.
The conditions of the patients weren't released by the Cayuga County Health Department. The two people in the hospital are among 11 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
A new case was announced Tuesday. A man in his 70s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is complete for the positive case.
Eleven people, including the new case, are in mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19. There are 25 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required when a person has direct contact with a positive case.
There has been one death — a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions — reported in the county.
Cayuga County has 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sixty people who contracted the virus have been discharged from isolation after recovering from their illness.
In Onondaga County, there are 35 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,649. So far, 852 people have recovered and there are 702 active cases.
Seventy Onondaga County residents are in the hospital, including 19 who are in critical condition.
The Cayuga County Health Department also announced the results from the four essential worker drive-thru testing clinics held during a six-day period last week. There were 490 tests performed at the clinics, the department said. All results were negative for COVID-19.
Overall, the county has received 2,083 COVID-19 test results since early March — 72 positive, 2,011 negative. The health department is awaiting the results of 138 tests.
