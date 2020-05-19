Cayuga County reports first COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Cayuga County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized — the first coronavirus-related hospitalizations reported in the county since April 18.

The conditions of the patients weren't released by the Cayuga County Health Department. The two people in the hospital are among 11 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

A new case was announced Tuesday. A man in his 70s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is complete for the positive case.

Eleven people, including the new case, are in mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19. There are 25 people in mandatory quarantine, which is required when a person has direct contact with a positive case.

There has been one death — a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions — reported in the county.

Cayuga County has 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sixty people who contracted the virus have been discharged from isolation after recovering from their illness.

In Onondaga County, there are 35 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,649. So far, 852 people have recovered and there are 702 active cases.