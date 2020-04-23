Cayuga County reports first new COVID-19 case in three days

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time in three days, there is a new confirmed case of the coronavirus in Cayuga County.

A man in his 50s living outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 — the 47th confirmed case in the county. He is in mandatory isolation — a requirement for confirmed cases — and contact tracing is complete, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The man is the 40th county resident who lives outside of the city to test positive for COVID-19. The county released town-level data nearly two weeks ago, but that information hasn't been updated. Since that map was released, there have been 16 new cases — all but two of which live outside of Auburn.

Overall, there have six confirmed cases involving Auburn residents. One person who is an out-of-state resident tested positive in Cayuga County.

With the new positive test result announced Thursday, there are four active COVID-19 cases in the county. Those individuals are in mandatory isolation until they meet the criteria for discharge.

So far, 42 people have recovered after contracting the virus.