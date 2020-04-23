Cayuga County reports first new COVID-19 case in three days

For the first time in three days, there is a new confirmed case of the coronavirus in Cayuga County.
A man in his 50s living outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 — the 47th confirmed case in the county. He is in mandatory isolation — a requirement for confirmed cases — and contact tracing is complete, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
The man is the 40th county resident who lives outside of the city to test positive for COVID-19. The county released town-level data nearly two weeks ago, but that information hasn't been updated. Since that map was released, there have been 16 new cases — all but two of which live outside of Auburn.
Overall, there have six confirmed cases involving Auburn residents. One person who is an out-of-state resident tested positive in Cayuga County.
With the new positive test result announced Thursday, there are four active COVID-19 cases in the county. Those individuals are in mandatory isolation until they meet the criteria for discharge.
So far, 42 people have recovered after contracting the virus.
There are 52 people in mandatory quarantine, up from 47 on Wednesday. Mandatory quarantine is ordered when someone has direct contact with a positive case.
The county has received 814 test results — 47 positives and 767 negatives. The health department said it is awaiting the result of 11 tests.
Onondaga County, Cayuga's largest neighbor in terms of population, reported an additional 29 positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday. The county total there is now at 724, with 279 active cases. Onondaga County reported an addition death from the coronavirus, raising the total to 23.
Unlike Cayuga County, Onondaga provides a daily update of its municipal breakdown of total confirmed cases. For the towns that border Cayuga, Lysander saw two more cases Thursday to increase its total to 21. Skaneateles (14 cases), Elbridge (2) and Spafford (2) had no changes reported.
Another neighboring county that now provides town-by-town daily updates, Seneca County, reported no new positive cases on Thursday, so its total remained at 33. That includes six positive results in Seneca Falls and one in Tyre, which are the two towns that have land borders with Cayuga County.
