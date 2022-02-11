Cayuga County reports five COVID-19 deaths in two days, sets more vaccine clinics

Much like the nation as a whole, Cayuga County is seeing a clear decrease in new COVID-19 cases but also a recent increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

The Cayuga County Health Department recently reported the COVID-19 related deaths of five residents: two on Thursday and three on Friday. There have been nine deaths dating back to Friday, Feb. 4. Total deaths classified as COVID-19-related are now at 136 in Cayuga County.

The county residents whose coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday included a male in his 50s and a female in her 60s. On Friday, the department said a male in his 80s, a male in his 90s and a female in her 60s have died.

The deaths follow a omicron-variant case surge that has peaked and is now in clear decline. New cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to drop this week in Cayuga County. The health department on Friday said hospitalizations are down to six from 10 on Thursday. Active cases of residents in mandatory isolation with the virus have decreased from 286 a week ago to 141 as of Friday afternoon.

The department's situational updates this week have also noted that the state Department of Health has lifted the requirement that masks be worn in indoor public spaces, with exceptions for "high-risk settings" such as health-care facilities, schools, public transportation, correctional facilities and shelters.

Along with the acknowledgment of the mask mandate being lifted, the county health department cited data from a recent Centers for Disease Control report that concluded mask wearing has been effective at reducing COVID-19 spread.

"According to this CDC data, persons who consistently wore a cloth mask indoors had a 56% lower risk of testing positive for COVID-19. Those who consistently wore a surgical mask indoors had a 66% lower risk of testing positive for COVID-19. And those who consistently wore a respirator mask (N95 or KN95) had an 83% lower risk of testing positive for COVID-19," the county health department said.

Vaccine clinics

The health department has scheduled more vaccine clinics with a special focus on getting the youngest eligible residents COVID-19 shots.

A clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Port Byron High School, with Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for individuals ages 5–11; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for those 12 and older; Johnson & Johnson original and booster doses for those 18 and and older; and Moderna first, second and booster doses for people who are at least 18.

Another clinic is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Fingerlakes Mall event center, with all of the same vaccinations available as the Port Byron clinic except for Johnson and Johnson. Visitors should use the event center's exterior entrance on the back side of the mall.

A third future clinic will run from 2:30 to 4:30 Friday, Feb. 15, at Southern Cayuga High school. The same vaccines as the mall clinic will be offered.

All of the clinics will take walk-ins, but appointments can be made by visit cayugacounty.us/health.

Cayuga County's student vaccination rate remains well below the state averages. In the county, 27.1% of residents ages 5-11 have had at least one vaccine dose, compared with 37.9% statewide. For children ages 12-17, the county rate is 56.9%, considerably lower than the New York state rate of 75.9%.

