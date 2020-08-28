Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over a two-day period in Cayuga County this week.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported there were two new cases on Tuesday — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for those cases.

On Wednesday, there were three more COVID-19 cases in the county. A man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus. They live outside of Auburn, according to the health department. Contact tracing is complete.

No new cases were reported on Thursday and Friday.

With the five new cases, there are 11 active cases in Cayuga County. Those are individuals who are in mandatory isolation, which is required for people who test positive for COVID-19. Thirty-four people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.

One person is hospitalized, the health department said. The patient was admitted on Thursday.

The county's total number of confirmed cases is up to 175. There have been 34 new cases in August, the most in a month since May.