 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalization
alert top story
CORONAVIRUS

Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalization

Drive Thru Covid Clinic

Nurses prepare for another round of testing during a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in Aurelius in June.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over a two-day period in Cayuga County this week. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported there were two new cases on Tuesday — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for those cases. 

On Wednesday, there were three more COVID-19 cases in the county. A man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus. They live outside of Auburn, according to the health department. Contact tracing is complete. 

No new cases were reported on Thursday and Friday. 

With the five new cases, there are 11 active cases in Cayuga County. Those are individuals who are in mandatory isolation, which is required for people who test positive for COVID-19. Thirty-four people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case. 

One person is hospitalized, the health department said. The patient was admitted on Thursday. 

The county's total number of confirmed cases is up to 175. There have been 34 new cases in August, the most in a month since May. 

Since mid-March, 161 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after they no longer had COVID-19 symptoms. There have been three coronavirus-related deaths in the county. 

The new cases go against a trend observed in Cayuga County. Most of the county's 175 cases have been under age 40. But each of the five cases reported this week after at least 40 years old, with three in their 60s. 

Overall, there have been 43 cases in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, 24 in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 20 in their 60s, 20 under age 20, nine in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident. 

The latest data available on the state's COVID-19 tracker shows 26,753 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the virus. The positivity rate is 0.65%. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News