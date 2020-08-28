Cayuga County reports five new COVID-19 cases, one hospitalization

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over a two-day period in Cayuga County this week.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported there were two new cases on Tuesday — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom live outside of Auburn. Contact tracing is complete for those cases.
On Wednesday, there were three more COVID-19 cases in the county. A man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus. They live outside of Auburn, according to the health department. Contact tracing is complete.
No new cases were reported on Thursday and Friday.
With the five new cases, there are 11 active cases in Cayuga County. Those are individuals who are in mandatory isolation, which is required for people who test positive for COVID-19. Thirty-four people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.
One person is hospitalized, the health department said. The patient was admitted on Thursday.
The county's total number of confirmed cases is up to 175. There have been 34 new cases in August, the most in a month since May.
Since mid-March, 161 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after they no longer had COVID-19 symptoms. There have been three coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
The new cases go against a trend observed in Cayuga County. Most of the county's 175 cases have been under age 40. But each of the five cases reported this week after at least 40 years old, with three in their 60s.
Overall, there have been 43 cases in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, 24 in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 20 in their 60s, 20 under age 20, nine in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
The latest data available on the state's COVID-19 tracker shows 26,753 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the virus. The positivity rate is 0.65%.
