Cayuga County reports fourth COVID-19 death, nine new cases

Hospitalizations fluctuated over the course of the week. There were two hospitalizations on Tuesday, but that number decreased to one on Wednesday because of the death of a resident. By Thursday, there were two hospitalizations, one of whom was an out-of-county resident.

It's likely that this patient was Binghamton Mayor Rich David, who tested positive for COVID-19 after holding a news conference with other mayors in Syracuse. According to local media reports, David became ill while at Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles and went to Auburn Community Hospital.

David is no longer hospitalized. He is isolating at home. Other mayors, including Syracuse's Ben Walsh, are in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

By Friday, the total number of hospitalizations was down to one.

The county also started a new streak of consecutive days with a new case. There was at least one new case reported each of the last four days after there were no new cases on Monday. Before Monday, the county went 25 consecutive days with at least one new case.