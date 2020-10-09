Cayuga County reports fourth COVID-19 death, nine new cases

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the fourth virus-related death in the county and the first in nearly three months.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday the deceased was a man in his 60s with underlying chronic medical conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized. The department continued to monitor his condition until his death Tuesday.
The last COVID-19 fatality reported in Cayuga County was in July. Each of the four county residents who died had chronic health conditions.
There were nine new positive cases reported over the past four days, including four on Thursday. Five of the new cases live in Auburn. The other four live in towns outside the city.
The new cases include three men in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 20s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s and a teenager. The teenager is a student in the Union Springs Central School District.
Contact tracing investigations have been completed. There are 18 active cases who are in mandatory isolation, which is required after a positive test, and 159 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with a confirmed case.
Hospitalizations fluctuated over the course of the week. There were two hospitalizations on Tuesday, but that number decreased to one on Wednesday because of the death of a resident. By Thursday, there were two hospitalizations, one of whom was an out-of-county resident.
It's likely that this patient was Binghamton Mayor Rich David, who tested positive for COVID-19 after holding a news conference with other mayors in Syracuse. According to local media reports, David became ill while at Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles and went to Auburn Community Hospital.
David is no longer hospitalized. He is isolating at home. Other mayors, including Syracuse's Ben Walsh, are in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.
By Friday, the total number of hospitalizations was down to one.
The county also started a new streak of consecutive days with a new case. There was at least one new case reported each of the last four days after there were no new cases on Monday. Before Monday, the county went 25 consecutive days with at least one new case.
With the new cases this week, the county has reported confirmed cases in 29 of the last 30 days.
Since the first case in mid-March, Cayuga County has 235 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 213 individuals who have been discharged from mandatory isolation.
