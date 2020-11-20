Cayuga County reports fourth COVID-19 death this month, active cases reach new high

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the fourth virus-related death the county has reported in November.

The Cayuga County Health Department said that a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died Tuesday. She tested positive and was hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

The county has eight COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. All but one of the county's eight deaths have been at least 60 years old. In every case, the individual had underlying medical conditions.

Five of the deaths occurred in October or November as the number of virus cases spiked in the county.

According to the health department, there were 42 new cases over the past four days. Three of the cases are in correctional facilities. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees New York's prison system, has reported five active cases in two state prisons within the county: Four at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia and one at Auburn Correctional Facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new COVID-19 cases in the community include 31 residents who live outside of Auburn and eight city residents. One new case is a student in the Union Springs Central School District.