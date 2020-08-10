Cayuga County reports highest single-day COVID-19 case spike since May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven Cayuga County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, including six on Monday — the highest single-day spike since May.

The six new cases reported Monday is the most in one day since May 28, when the Cayuga County Health Department also reported six positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases include three men in their 20s and two men in their 30s, all of whom live outside of Auburn. A woman in her 50s also tested positive for the virus. She lives in the city.

Contact tracing investigations are ongoing, according to the health department. The department said that not all of the cases are linked.

On Sunday, a woman in her 50s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is complete for that case.

With seven new cases in two days, the county's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases to 156. Ten of the cases are active, which means the individuals are in mandatory isolation. Isolation is required for people who test positive for COVID-19. There are 29 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.

Since mid-March, 143 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after their recovery from COVID-19. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.