Cayuga County reports highest single-day COVID-19 case spike since May

Seven Cayuga County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, including six on Monday — the highest single-day spike since May.
The six new cases reported Monday is the most in one day since May 28, when the Cayuga County Health Department also reported six positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases include three men in their 20s and two men in their 30s, all of whom live outside of Auburn. A woman in her 50s also tested positive for the virus. She lives in the city.
Contact tracing investigations are ongoing, according to the health department. The department said that not all of the cases are linked.
On Sunday, a woman in her 50s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is complete for that case.
With seven new cases in two days, the county's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases to 156. Ten of the cases are active, which means the individuals are in mandatory isolation. Isolation is required for people who test positive for COVID-19. There are 29 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.
Since mid-March, 143 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after their recovery from COVID-19. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
Most of the county's confirmed cases (116) live outside of Auburn. There are 39 city residents and one out-of-state resident who have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of the cases (79) are men, while 77 are women.
Younger residents comprise 57% of the county's COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, 37 people in their 20s, 33 in their 30s and 19 under age 20 tested positive for the virus. Among older age groups, there have been 23 cases in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 16 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
The health department urged Cayuga County residents to maintain safe social distancing and to wear a face covering when a six-foot buffer can't be maintained. Residents are also advised to limit their attendance at social gatherings and businesses should abide by the federal and state guidelines.
