Cayuga County reports most new COVID-19 cases in a day since January

Cayuga County on Wednesday had the highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases in eight months.

The health department reported 72 new cases, the most since there were 82 new cases on Jan. 21. That was at the end of the county's first major surge. It is now in the midst of a significant uptick in cases.

Cayuga County has 320 active cases, which is also an eight-month high. The last time active cases topped 300 was on Jan. 27 when there were 360.

The 72 new cases include 44 unvaccinated residents 28 of whom are vaccinated. Since the health department began releasing the vaccination status of new cases on Aug. 23, there have been 884 new cases, 595 of which were unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines, like other immunizations, aren't 100% effective against preventing infection. However, studies have shown that vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.

So far, 58.5% of Cayuga County's eligible population ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.