Cayuga County reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases in two weeks, hospitalizations rise

Over a two-week period since the Cayuga County Health Department resumed daily updates, the county has nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have nearly doubled.
In its latest update, the health department reported 62 cases have been admitted into mandatory isolation — a requirement for individuals who test positive for the virus — and another 205 are awaiting admission. The department has explained that those awaiting admission are people who test positive but haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation.
Cayuga County has 1,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year, but that total excludes the cases awaiting admission. When included in the count, the total is up to 2,069 cases. There were 54 new cases on Sunday.
Since Dec. 7, the county has 876 new COVID-19 cases. The worst day was Dec. 15, when the health department reported 108 new cases — the highest single-day total of the pandemic.
The number of active cases in Cayuga County is at 492, which is slightly below 500 for the second consecutive day. But that could change once the cases awaiting admission are placed into isolation and recorded as active cases.
With the dip in active cases, there is also a decline in the number of individuals who are in mandatory quarantine. There are 2,287 residents quarantined due to contact with positive cases. That's down from the high of 2,447 on Thursday. However, the number of quarantined people could rise again once the positive cases awaiting admission are isolated and their contacts are identified.
Despite the decrease in active cases and quarantined residents, there is an uptick in hospitalizations. As of Monday, there are 30 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital — the most since the pandemic began in March. The hospital is a 99-bed facility, but a state directive required them to expand by at least 25% of their bed capacity. The hospital now has at least 125 beds.
There is good news in the health department's daily update. The number of residents discharged from mandatory isolation is up to 1,359, an increase of 60 since Saturday. And there hasn't been a COVID-19 death in the county since Dec. 13.
During the pandemic, 13 county residents have died of COVID-19. Ten of those deaths occurred after the second wave began in October.
