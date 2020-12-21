Cayuga County reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases in two weeks, hospitalizations rise

Over a two-week period since the Cayuga County Health Department resumed daily updates, the county has nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have nearly doubled.

In its latest update, the health department reported 62 cases have been admitted into mandatory isolation — a requirement for individuals who test positive for the virus — and another 205 are awaiting admission. The department has explained that those awaiting admission are people who test positive but haven't been contacted to be placed into isolation.

Cayuga County has 1,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year, but that total excludes the cases awaiting admission. When included in the count, the total is up to 2,069 cases. There were 54 new cases on Sunday.

Since Dec. 7, the county has 876 new COVID-19 cases. The worst day was Dec. 15, when the health department reported 108 new cases — the highest single-day total of the pandemic.

The number of active cases in Cayuga County is at 492, which is slightly below 500 for the second consecutive day. But that could change once the cases awaiting admission are placed into isolation and recorded as active cases.