Cayuga County reports ninth COVID-19 death in January

Cayuga County has lost another resident to COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday. It is the 124th virus-related death reported since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

No other information, such as the woman's vaccination status, was released.

The death is the ninth in January, the third-highest monthly total of the pandemic. The most deaths occurred in January 2021 when 60 people, largely nursing home residents, died of COVID-19.

The virus-related fatalities coincide with a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. The county has set a record for new cases in a month (3,402) and reported 300 new daily cases in three of the last six days. Since Christmas, Cayuga County has had 3,913 new cases.

One trend that has emerged in the post-holiday surge is that more vaccinated individuals are being infected. Based on the health department's data, 55% of the new cases since Christmas are vaccinated.

Despite that fact, a majority of the hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. On Wednesday, the county reported 25 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 13 patients who are unvaccinated.

Most of the unvaccinated hospitalized cases are older residents — eight are age 60 or older and four are in their 50s. There is one unvaccinated patient in their 40s. Nine of the vaccinated hospitalizations are age 60 or older. Two are in their 40s and one is in their 30s.

While COVID-19 case totals continue to rise, the active case count has not spiked like it did in January 2021, when there was a record 1,095 active cases on Jan. 7. The county reported 598 active cases on Tuesday, down from 850 nine days ago.

The lower-than-expected active case total is likely due to the new isolation guidelines. Under the new guidance, positive cases must isolate for five days, down from the 10-day standard that was in place for most of the pandemic.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

