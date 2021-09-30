Cayuga County reports one COVID-19 death, active cases dip to three-week low

For the third time in four days, Cayuga County reported a COVID-19 death.
According to the Cayuga County Health Department, a man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and died. Citing patient privacy, no further information was released.
The man is the seventh COVID-19 death in Cayuga County in September, and the fifth in the past week. Since Aug. 1, the county has 13 virus-related fatalities.
The recent deaths are occurring as Cayuga County's active cases begin to decline. During the recent wave, active cases reached a high of 334 on Sept. 16. But over the past two weeks, there has been a steady decrease in the number of positive cases in isolation.
As of Wednesday, there are 214 active cases, the lowest total in three weeks.
New cases are being reported, but aren't nearly as high as they were in the past few weeks when the county had 50 or 60 new cases a day at times. There were 28 new cases on Wednesday, 16 of which were unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations remained at the same level on Wednesday, with 17 residents in four area hospitals — Auburn Community, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. A majority of the patients (11 of 17) are unvaccinated. Eleven of the 17 patients are age 60 or older, and three are in their 50s. There are a few young patients, including one under age 10, one in their 20s and one in their 30s.
Cayuga County has three upcoming vaccination clinics, including one that was previously scheduled. The first clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Two additional clinics are planned for 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 8.
The clinics will be held at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Registration is required. To register for an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health.
The three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available at the clinics. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible to get the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines, while Pfizer is for individuals ages 12 and older.
Children ages 12-17 who want to get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
