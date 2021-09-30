Cayuga County reports one COVID-19 death, active cases dip to three-week low

For the third time in four days, Cayuga County reported a COVID-19 death.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, a man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and died. Citing patient privacy, no further information was released.

The man is the seventh COVID-19 death in Cayuga County in September, and the fifth in the past week. Since Aug. 1, the county has 13 virus-related fatalities.

The recent deaths are occurring as Cayuga County's active cases begin to decline. During the recent wave, active cases reached a high of 334 on Sept. 16. But over the past two weeks, there has been a steady decrease in the number of positive cases in isolation.

As of Wednesday, there are 214 active cases, the lowest total in three weeks.

New cases are being reported, but aren't nearly as high as they were in the past few weeks when the county had 50 or 60 new cases a day at times. There were 28 new cases on Wednesday, 16 of which were unvaccinated.