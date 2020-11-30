 Skip to main content
Cayuga County reports over 400 COVID-19 cases in November
CAYUGA COUNTY

Virus Outbreak CDC Aerosol

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

November was the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County. 

The county had 409 new COVID-19 cases in the month, which is nearly half of its 855 confirmed cases since mid-March. There were 228 cases in October, which was the previous high before the spike in November. 

With the surge in cases came more hospitalizations, deaths and people in quarantine. 

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 64 new cases over a three-day period to close out November, including 40 on Saturday — the highest single-day total during the pandemic. There are 15 residents hospitalized with the virus, which is also a new high. 

November was also the deadliest month for Cayuga County. Five county residents died after contracting the virus. Through the ninth month of the pandemic, there have been nine COVID-19 deaths in the county. 

The new cases announced on Monday include six students in local school districts. Three are in the Auburn Enlarged City School District — two high school students and one in the junior high school. Two of the students live in the Union Springs school district. One is a county resident and a student in the Skaneateles school district. 

The health department also revealed that there are 13 new cases in a local correctional facility. While the prison wasn't identified in the release, it's likely Cayuga Correctional Facility. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision published data over the weekend that showed eight active cases at the Moravia prison. Those are cases among the incarcerated population. It's unknown if there are cases involving prison employees. 

This is the second outbreak at the prison in a six-week period. There were 44 cases there in October. DOCCS said at the time that all of the cases were asymptomatic. 

There are 130 active cases and 909 people in quarantine, according to the health department. The situational update released Monday is the fourth consecutive report to include a new high number of quarantined individuals. There were 767 in quarantine on Friday. 

According to the state Department of Health's latest data update, the region it defines as Central New York has 179 people in a hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the newest in a steady stream of record highs in the past month. A week earlier, hospitalizations in the region totaled 144. A month earlier, the figure was 39.

Of the currently hospitalized residents with the virus, 44 were in an intensive care unit. The record of 45 ICU cases was set last week on the day before Thanksgiving. Prior to that, the previous high was 40 cases on April 14.

Those figures include residents in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The health department said the region had 32% of its total hospital beds available as of Sunday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.

