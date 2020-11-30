Cayuga County reports over 400 COVID-19 cases in November

November was the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County.

The county had 409 new COVID-19 cases in the month, which is nearly half of its 855 confirmed cases since mid-March. There were 228 cases in October, which was the previous high before the spike in November.

With the surge in cases came more hospitalizations, deaths and people in quarantine.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 64 new cases over a three-day period to close out November, including 40 on Saturday — the highest single-day total during the pandemic. There are 15 residents hospitalized with the virus, which is also a new high.

November was also the deadliest month for Cayuga County. Five county residents died after contracting the virus. Through the ninth month of the pandemic, there have been nine COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The new cases announced on Monday include six students in local school districts. Three are in the Auburn Enlarged City School District — two high school students and one in the junior high school. Two of the students live in the Union Springs school district. One is a county resident and a student in the Skaneateles school district.