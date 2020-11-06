Cayuga County reports sixth COVID-19 death, surpasses 500 confirmed cases

Another resident has died and 44 more have tested positive for COVID-19 — a sobering reminder that the pandemic remains a public health problem in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that a man in his 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized due to complications related to the virus, which may have contributed to his death.

It's the sixth COVID-19 death in Cayuga County and the third in the last month. Five of the six residents who have died were at least 60 years old.

The county also reported 44 new confirmed cases in four days, bringing the total number of cases to 503 since mid-March. The new cases include 18 men, 18 women, three teenagers and three children. Two of the teenagers are college students. One child is a student in the Union Springs Central School District.

A vast majority of the new cases (37) live outside of Auburn. The remaining seven cases are city residents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}