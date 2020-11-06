Cayuga County reports sixth COVID-19 death, surpasses 500 confirmed cases

Another resident has died and 44 more have tested positive for COVID-19 — a sobering reminder that the pandemic remains a public health problem in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that a man in his 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized due to complications related to the virus, which may have contributed to his death.
It's the sixth COVID-19 death in Cayuga County and the third in the last month. Five of the six residents who have died were at least 60 years old.
The county also reported 44 new confirmed cases in four days, bringing the total number of cases to 503 since mid-March. The new cases include 18 men, 18 women, three teenagers and three children. Two of the teenagers are college students. One child is a student in the Union Springs Central School District.
A vast majority of the new cases (37) live outside of Auburn. The remaining seven cases are city residents.
This is consistent with a trend observed since the county's first case in mid-March. While Auburn has more cases than any other Cayuga County municipality, most of the confirmed cases live in towns outside of the city.
After the county's number of active cases spiked at the end of October, there are now 92 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Isolation is required for positive cases.
The number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is required when individuals are exposed to the virus, has also decreased. As of Friday, there are 368 people in quarantine.
Hospitalizations increased to eight on Wednesday, but dropped to four by Friday.
According to the state Department of Health, Cayuga County's testing positivity rate was at a seven-day rolling average of 1.8% using data collected through Thursday. For the rest of the counties in the region defined as Central New York under the reopening program, Onondaga had the highest rate at 2.4%, followed by Cortland (2.0%), Madison (1.8%) and Oswego (1.6%).
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have increased considerably in the past week in Central New York. The region had 62 people with the virus in a hospital as of Thursday, up from 36 just a week earlier. The total hospitalizations are at the highest level in the region since May 31.
