Cayuga County reports third COVID-19 death; number of active cases down to two

A third COVID-19 death has been reported in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that a man in his 60s died Sunday. He was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19. He also had underlying conditions which the health department says may have contributed to his death.
It's the first COVID-19 death in the county since mid-June. A man in his 40s with underlying medical conditions died in early April. He was the first COVID-19 death in Cayuga County.
There were no new cases reported over the weekend. The health department provided an update on the contact tracing investigation of a new case that was announced on Friday. The contact tracing is now complete, according to the department's situational update.
The county has 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which are active. There have been 125 recoveries — people who have been discharged from mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases.
There are 31 people in mandatory quarantine. A mandatory quarantine order is for people who have direct contact with a positive case.
As of Monday, there are no Cayuga County residents hospitalized.
Most of the county's confirmed cases — 95 out of 130 — are town residents. Thirty-four of the cases live in the city of Auburn. One out-of-state resident tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
A majority of the positive cases are women (68). Men account for 61 of the cases. The gender for one case wasn't included in the county's update.
Nearly 55% of the cases are under age 40. There have been 29 people in their 20s and 28 in their 30s who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 14 cases involving residents under age 20.
There has been an increasing number of cases among older populations. There are now 19 confirmed cases in their 50s, 13 in their 60s and seven in their 70s. Only three of the county's confirmed cases have been age 80 or older. Two are in their 80s and one was 100 years old.
According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 14,756 Cayuga County residents tested for the virus. There were 154 tests performed on Sunday.
