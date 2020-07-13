Cayuga County reports third COVID-19 death; number of active cases down to two

As of Monday, there are no Cayuga County residents hospitalized.

Most of the county's confirmed cases — 95 out of 130 — are town residents. Thirty-four of the cases live in the city of Auburn. One out-of-state resident tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

A majority of the positive cases are women (68). Men account for 61 of the cases. The gender for one case wasn't included in the county's update.

Nearly 55% of the cases are under age 40. There have been 29 people in their 20s and 28 in their 30s who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 14 cases involving residents under age 20.

There has been an increasing number of cases among older populations. There are now 19 confirmed cases in their 50s, 13 in their 60s and seven in their 70s. Only three of the county's confirmed cases have been age 80 or older. Two are in their 80s and one was 100 years old.

According to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 14,756 Cayuga County residents tested for the virus. There were 154 tests performed on Sunday.

