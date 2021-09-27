Cayuga County reports youngest COVID-19 death as pandemic toll tops 100

In August, the county reported 747 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The uptick continued this month. As of Sunday, the county has 949 new cases in September.

The local health department admitted 82 more cases over a three-day period, with a closer split between unvaccinated (46) and vaccinated (36) individuals. That goes against a trend observed since Aug. 23 when the department began disclosing the vaccination status of new cases. In that period, there have been 1,277 new cases, two-thirds (855) of which were unvaccinated.

As cases increase, hospitalizations are also on the rise. Based on reports from four area hospitals, the health department said there are 20 Cayuga County residents, 14 of whom are unvaccinated, hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses. The youngest of the patients is under age 10.

Twelve of the 20 patients are age 60 or older. Three are in their 50s, two are in their 40s and two are in their 30s.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is inching closer to 60% among its eligible population ages 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59.5% of eligible residents and 60.8% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Overall, 52% of county residents are fully vaccinated.