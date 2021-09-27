Cayuga County reports youngest COVID-19 death as pandemic toll tops 100

A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The death is one of three reported by the Cayuga County Health Department on Monday. Two men, one in his 100s and one in his 80s, also tested positive for COVID-19 and died.
No other information, such as whether any of the deceased residents were vaccinated, was released.
With the three deaths over the weekend, Cayuga County has 101 COVID-related fatalities. All but two of the deaths were residents ages 60 and older. The county's first COVID-19 death in April 2020 was a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions.
A vast majority of the COVID-19 deaths in New York have been older residents with comorbidities. According to the state Department of Health, 86.9% of the virus-related deaths were age 60 or older.
A small percentage (1.2%) of New York's COVID-19 deaths were in the 30-39 age group. There have been 532 virus-related fatalities among that group, according to the health department.
Cayuga County has lost five residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in September. The deaths come as cases have surged over the past two months.
In August, the county reported 747 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The uptick continued this month. As of Sunday, the county has 949 new cases in September.
The local health department admitted 82 more cases over a three-day period, with a closer split between unvaccinated (46) and vaccinated (36) individuals. That goes against a trend observed since Aug. 23 when the department began disclosing the vaccination status of new cases. In that period, there have been 1,277 new cases, two-thirds (855) of which were unvaccinated.
As cases increase, hospitalizations are also on the rise. Based on reports from four area hospitals, the health department said there are 20 Cayuga County residents, 14 of whom are unvaccinated, hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses. The youngest of the patients is under age 10.
Twelve of the 20 patients are age 60 or older. Three are in their 50s, two are in their 40s and two are in their 30s.
Cayuga County's vaccination rate is inching closer to 60% among its eligible population ages 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 59.5% of eligible residents and 60.8% of adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Overall, 52% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Two vaccination clinics will be held this week in Cayuga County. The health department will hold a walk-in clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic.
A second clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available. Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health.
