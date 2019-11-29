{{featured_button_text}}

Chantell Hotaling will serve her third term as president of the Cayuga County Republican Women's Club in 2020.

Hotaling, a retired Cayuga County employee who now works part-time for state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, is also chair of the Town of Brutus Republican Committee, a member of the Cayuga County Republican Committee and a member of Republican Women of CNY. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Joining Hotaling as club officers in 2020 will be Nelsa Selover (vice president), Cherl Heary (treasurer) and Lucy Bahr (secretary).

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0