Chantell Hotaling will serve her third term as president of the Cayuga County Republican Women's Club in 2020.
Hotaling, a retired Cayuga County employee who now works part-time for state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, is also chair of the Town of Brutus Republican Committee, a member of the Cayuga County Republican Committee and a member of Republican Women of CNY.
Joining Hotaling as club officers in 2020 will be Nelsa Selover (vice president), Cherl Heary (treasurer) and Lucy Bahr (secretary).