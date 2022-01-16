Cayuga County reschedules vaccine clinic due to winter storm

The Cayuga County Health Department has rescheduled a school-age COVID-19 vaccination clinic that had been set for Monday due to the winter storm expected to hit the county.

The department contacted residents who had made appointments to inform them of the schedule change, which moved the clinic to Thursday, Jan. 20. Walk-in vaccinations are available for this clinic.

Upcoming clinics, which are limited to county residents, are scheduled for the following dates and times at the Fingerlakes Mall.

•Thursday, Jan. 20: 4 to 6 p.m., Pfizer clinic pediatric (ages 5-11) first and second doses or first and second doses for residents ages 12-18. Appointments and walk-ins are available.

• Friday, Jan. 21: 3 to 5 p.m., Pfizer second dose, Pfizer booster and Moderna booster does. This is an appointment-only clinic.

• Tuesday, Jan. 25: 4 to 5 p.m., Pfizer pediatric first and second doses. Appointments and walk-ins are available.

• Thursday, Jan. 27: 4 to 6 p.m., Pfizer first, second and booster doses. This is an appointment-only clinic for residents age 12 and older.

• Saturday, Jan. 29: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moderna first, second and booster doses. This is an appointment-only clinic for Moderna, which is available for people age 18 and older.

The clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, with access provided through the exterior entrance at the back of the mall.

More information about the clinics and how to register for appointments can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Residents who cannot access online registration can receive assistance scheduling an appointment by contacting their city, town or village clerk's office, or contacting the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0