Cayuga County resident dies of COVID-19, active case total reaches new high

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the fifth virus-related death reported in the county during the pandemic.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that a woman in her 60s was in the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. She may have had chronic health conditions that contributed to her death.
The death comes as positive cases continue to surge in Cayuga County. The health department reported 29 new cases on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 460 since mid-March.
Two children who attend Auburn elementary schools — one is a student at Casey Park, while the other goes to Genesee — are among the new cases. According to the health department, the Genesee Elementary student was not in school during their infectious period.
Support Local Journalism
An Auburn High School student tested positive over the weekend. The school district confirmed Monday that a student-athlete who plays for the boys soccer program has COVID-19.
A teenager who lives in Auburn and attends college also tested positive for the virus, according to the department's update.
In addition to the four cases involving teens and children, 13 men and 12 women contracted the virus. Twenty of the new cases live outside of Auburn, while nine are city residents.
As of Monday, there are 120 active cases — the most reported by the county at any point during the pandemic. A chart provided by the health department shows that the active case total was higher than 120 over the weekend.
There are 549 people in mandatory quarantine, which is a new high. A quarantine is ordered for people who have direct contact with a positive case.
Five Cayuga County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the department.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.