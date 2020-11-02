Cayuga County resident dies of COVID-19, active case total reaches new high

A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the fifth virus-related death reported in the county during the pandemic.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that a woman in her 60s was in the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. She may have had chronic health conditions that contributed to her death.

The death comes as positive cases continue to surge in Cayuga County. The health department reported 29 new cases on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 460 since mid-March.

Two children who attend Auburn elementary schools — one is a student at Casey Park, while the other goes to Genesee — are among the new cases. According to the health department, the Genesee Elementary student was not in school during their infectious period.

An Auburn High School student tested positive over the weekend. The school district confirmed Monday that a student-athlete who plays for the boys soccer program has COVID-19.