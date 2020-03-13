Cayuga County resident tests negative for coronavirus

Because there isn't a vaccine for the virus, Cuddy explained, it's spreading throughout the world. The first confirmed coronavirus case in New York was announced on March 1. Since then, at least 420 more positive cases have been reported.

While many of the cases are in downstate New York, there is a growing number of individuals who tested positive for the virus in upstate counties.

"We know it's coming," Cuddy said. "But if we can take some of these social distancing steps prior to the full impact of illness hitting our community, there will be fewer people who become ill. Thereby, for those who do become ill, ideally there are health resources available to help them as well as limiting the number of people who become ill."

She added, "It's not just about stopping the disease. By doing this, we're almost rationing our healthcare opportunities a little bit. If you do social distancing, the number and duration of time that people are ill should be lesser than if you don't."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.