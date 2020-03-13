Cayuga County resident tests negative for coronavirus

For now, there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department said that a resident tested negative for the respiratory illness. The person, who has been quarantined after returning from a high-risk country, was tested Tuesday after developing symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a cough, fever and trouble breathing.
Even though the resident's test was negative, they will continue to self-isolate, according to Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department.
"That person will complete the remainder of their 14-day quarantine in the event that illness could develop in the next few days," she said.
When the county health department revealed that someone had been tested for the virus, there were seven other residents who were under precautionary quarantine because they traveled to high-risk countries, such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Cuddy didn't have updated figures on any further testing or if more people have been quarantined.
The health department continues to encourage Cayuga County residents to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if soap and water aren't available, to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
If you're sick, stay home from school or work.
Cuddy said the department supports actions by the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to reduce mass gatherings. The state is prohibiting events with 500 or more people. For facilities with capacities below 500 people, the maximum occupancies will be halved.
Reducing mass gatherings and emphasizing social distancing can help limit the spread of the virus, Cuddy said. Regarding social distancing, she advised residents to stop shaking hands with people and avoid hugging.
"The thinking is if you can stay six feet away it reduces the likelihood that any germs would be spread," she said. "We're really encouraging this to protect the people who are at greatest risk for potential illness if they should encounter this disease."
Federal, state and local health officials are concerned about the virus spreading to vulnerable populations, such as older Americans and people with chronic health conditions. Nineteen residents of a Washington nursing home died after contracting the virus.
As a community, it is OUR duty to contain this from spreading, not just health care providers or the government.
In New York, visitors are banned from all nursing homes.
Cuddy also addressed some public reaction to the outbreak. Comments, especially on social media, downplay the virus and accuse government officials and the press of exaggerating its effects.
Because there isn't a vaccine for the virus, Cuddy explained, it's spreading throughout the world. The first confirmed coronavirus case in New York was announced on March 1. Since then, at least 420 more positive cases have been reported.
While many of the cases are in downstate New York, there is a growing number of individuals who tested positive for the virus in upstate counties.
"We know it's coming," Cuddy said. "But if we can take some of these social distancing steps prior to the full impact of illness hitting our community, there will be fewer people who become ill. Thereby, for those who do become ill, ideally there are health resources available to help them as well as limiting the number of people who become ill."
She added, "It's not just about stopping the disease. By doing this, we're almost rationing our healthcare opportunities a little bit. If you do social distancing, the number and duration of time that people are ill should be lesser than if you don't."
