Cayuga County residents can get free COVID-19 tests Wednesday

Cayuga County residents can register by email for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic being held Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Cayuga County Health Department, in partnership with Upstate University Hospital, is hosting the free clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cayuga County Highway Garage, 91 York St., Auburn.

The health department said Tuesday that due to the high number of calls and long wait times at Upstate, the health department is making available an alternate registration option. People seeking tests may email the health department at cchealth@cayugacounty.us and provide their name and phone number. The health department will give this information to Upstate and they will call people on Wednesday to confirm appointments.

Appointments may also be scheduled by calling (315) 464-2582, option 0, which connects callers to the Breast Imaging Services at Upstate University Health System. A limited number of appointments is available, the health department said in a news release, and due to the current demand, call wait times have been as long as an hour and a half.

People registering for appointments will need to provide name, date of birth, a reliable phone number, address, email address and insurance, if available. While there is no cost to individuals, insurances will be accepted and billed to cover the costs.

People being tested will enter the highway garage bays through State Street and exit on York Street. An informational sheet on how to obtain test results will be provided upon arrival.

