Cayuga County restaurant owners share COVID-19 struggles, ideas at roundtable

Although the first COVID-19 vaccination in New York state Monday showed some light at the end of the tunnel, Cayuga County's bar and restaurant owners still feel very much in the dark.
More than a dozen gathered at a virtual Restaurant Roundtable that afternoon to share ideas and struggles during the pandemic. Organized by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Business Development Specialist Meg Goloub, the roundtable also included local officials and others who could answer questions about the state's COVID-19 guidance, available relief funds and more.
The roundtable included several random subjects, but three of the recurring themes were confusion, creativity and collaboration.
Some of the first questions concerned New York's live music guidance. In August, the state Liquor Authority began prohibiting bars and restaurants from hosting anything other than "incidental" music, and from advertising or ticketing it. Attorney Ally Colvin of Boyle & Anderson, P.C., one of the roundtable's panelists, said that rule remains in effect. Another panelist, Cayuga County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Eileen O'Connor, stressed that musicians must socially distance by 12 feet, not the standard 6, due to the ease of spreading the virus while singing.
"We've had a couple incidents where musicians tested positive for COVID," she said. "Then the employees will get sick, and you can't operate the restaurant."
Many questions concerned not just the particulars of the state's guidance, but how bar and restaurant owners can stay up-to-date on it. Panelist Daniel Kolinski, the central New York deputy director for Empire State Development, suggested following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and his press conferences, as any new guidance is typically announced there first. Kolinski also recommended ESD's New York Forward Loan Fund as a source of support for small businesses. For instance, it could be used by restaurants that want to buy heaters or tents so they can continue outdoor dining this winter.
Kolinski said the state is optimistic there will be more federal relief during the pandemic. He said so in response to Sean Lattimore, owner of the Springside Inn in Fleming. Lattimore began his question by asking why the state has been so strict toward bars and restaurants despite recent data showing that they account for less than 2% of COVID-19 exposures in New York.
"How are we supposed to anticipate when the rules are going to lighten up?" he said. "How do we try to survive? Because it's next to impossible at this point."
Other bar and restaurant owners who participated in the roundtable described the state of their businesses in similarly bleak terms. Luke Houghton, owner of Pure Market and Eatery in Auburn, said he and other event caterers are "dead in the water" due to the pandemic. But he shared his success with virtual events, particularly fundraisers, as "organizations still need to raise money."
Houghton also shared his reservations about promoting gift cards as a cure-all for the struggling industry. Though they provide cash now, they also mean more debt that the business has to pay back.
"People think that's the answer and it's not," he said. "The answer is we need to be able to do business, and unfortunately we're not allowed to do that right now."
Toward the end of the roundtable, many participants agreed that local bar and restaurant owners collaborating and sharing ideas could be helpful going into 2021. Among them was Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. She also suggested that anyone marketing a business during the pandemic should always show employees wearing masks and socially distancing.
"Messaging is important," she said. "Visitors all around the world are making decisions about where they go based on where they feel safe."
