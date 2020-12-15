Cayuga County restaurant owners share COVID-19 struggles, ideas at roundtable

"We've had a couple incidents where musicians tested positive for COVID," she said. "Then the employees will get sick, and you can't operate the restaurant."

Many questions concerned not just the particulars of the state's guidance, but how bar and restaurant owners can stay up-to-date on it. Panelist Daniel Kolinski, the central New York deputy director for Empire State Development, suggested following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and his press conferences, as any new guidance is typically announced there first. Kolinski also recommended ESD's New York Forward Loan Fund as a source of support for small businesses. For instance, it could be used by restaurants that want to buy heaters or tents so they can continue outdoor dining this winter.

Kolinski said the state is optimistic there will be more federal relief during the pandemic. He said so in response to Sean Lattimore, owner of the Springside Inn in Fleming. Lattimore began his question by asking why the state has been so strict toward bars and restaurants despite recent data showing that they account for less than 2% of COVID-19 exposures in New York.

"How are we supposed to anticipate when the rules are going to lighten up?" he said. "How do we try to survive? Because it's next to impossible at this point."