Cayuga County road-rage killer being released from prison

A man convicted in a road-rage crash that killed another driver is being released from state prison.

William LeVea, 90, went before the parole board Oct. 9 for a "special consideration" hearing which resulted in him being granted parole with a release date of Nov. 3 or earlier.

LeVea, of Fulton, was 79 when he repeatedly rammed into another vehicle in the town Cato in November 2009, sending it into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The crash killed Christopher Spack, of Camillus. LeVea was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and fourth-degree possession of a weapon and sentenced in 2011 to 6 to 18 years in prison.

His most recent parole hearing before this month was Jan. 21, when he was denied a medical parole release.

LeVea was also denied medical parole 2014, 2015 and 2016. He was denied parole at his first regularly scheduled parole hearing, and he was denied again in 2017. He had not been scheduled to appear before the board again until 2021.