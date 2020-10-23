Cayuga County roadways scheduled for repaving next spring

More than $350 million in road resurfacing work in New York will include several roadways in the Cayuga County area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Friday said that funding administered by the state Department of Transportation will support 135 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,740 lane miles of pavement.

According to a news release, these infrastructure renewal projects will reduce fuel consumption and decrease the production of associated greenhouse gas emissions by incorporating the use of "environmentally conscious construction techniques such as warm-mix asphalt and cold in place asphalt recycling that can be applied at significantly lower temperatures."

The projects are currently being designed and construction is expected to begin next spring.

In the central New York area, approximately $31.5 million in projects to renew 262 lane miles of roads in Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland and Madison counties include:

• $1.1 million to resurface Route 326 from Route 90 to the Auburn city line, in the towns of Aurelius, Fleming and Springport.

• $2.5 million to resurface Route 38 from Route 370 in Victory to Route 104A in the towns of Sterling and Victory.