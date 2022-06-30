Cayuga County rolls out COVID-19 vaccination campaign

If you go to a movie theater in Cayuga County, you may see an ad encouraging you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The advertisements are part of an awareness campaign spearheaded by the Cayuga County Health Department. Deanna Ryan, the department's supervising public health administrator, unveiled the campaign at the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting in May and provided an update at the board's monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Ryan said the movie theater ads are already running and the department is preparing to launch social media ads. There are also plans to advertise on streaming platforms, such as Hulu and YouTube.

"It's a new opportunity for us and we're just trying to get all the details worked out," she added.

One goal of the campaign is to boost Cayuga County's COVID vaccination rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 59.7% of the county's total population are fully vaccinated.

But one board member, Dr. Brian Brundage, questioned the need for an awareness campaign at this stage of the pandemic.

"I think everybody that's going to get vaccinated has already made up their minds," he said. "I think it's becoming something that's worth not being pursued."

Brundage's comment prompted Keith Batman, the board's president, to ask if people are still getting vaccinated. The health department is continuing to hold vaccination clinics at Fingerlakes Mall, although there are plans to scale back those clinics over the summer.

Ryan and Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, confirmed that there are still people getting shots. Dr. Cassandra Archer, who also serves on the board, said she's had conversations with people who didn't know they were eligible for booster shots or that their family members could get boosters.

"I do think the education can still be warranted, especially as we see what the fall and winter are going to look like," she said.

Brundage also disagreed with the expenditures in support of the public awareness campaign. Ryan said earlier in the meeting that the movie theater ads cost $1,200 for 12 weeks. The cost of the social media ads will vary depending on the platform and duration of the campaign. The department is getting quotes for advertising on streaming platforms.

Ryan said that while the campaign is focused on COVID, the message of the ads is that vaccines are effective.

"We were extremely conscientious of making sure that it wasn't just COVID, but that obviously things are back open, people are back in school because of vaccines — that vaccines work is more the message," she said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

