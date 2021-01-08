Cayuga County schedules another COVID-19 vaccine clinic

To schedule an appointment for the county's vaccination clinics, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics." If you aren't eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1A, the health department says do not schedule an appointment. You must show proof of eligibility — an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or a pay stub — at the vaccination clinic.

Anyone who is in mandatory isolation or quarantine won't be admitted into the vaccination clinic. If you feel ill on the day of the clinic, the health department asks you not to attend.

When you arrive at the vaccination clinic, you should remain in your vehicle until your appointment. You must complete the vaccine eligibility attestation form prior to the clinic. The form can be found at forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. You will be required to stay for observation for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0