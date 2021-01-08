Cayuga County schedules another COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled a second public clinic to administer doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents eligible under the state's guidelines.
After previously announcing a clinic that will take place on Saturday, the health department said it will have another one from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
Appointments are required and is available for residents who meet criteria under the state's vaccination phase 1A, which covers health care workers, emergency medical services personnel, medical examiners, coroners, funeral workers, ambulatory care providers, employees and residents of long-term care facilities and residents of congregate facilities overseen by the state Office of Addiction Service and Support, Office of Mental Health and Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. It also includes ambulatory and outpatient frontline high-risk health care workers, frontline high-risk public health workers who have contact with patients, including performing COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 lab specimens and those who are administering vaccinations, along with home care workers and aides, hospice workers, personal care aides, consumer-directed personal care workers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday afternoon that the next phase of the vaccine prioritization program, 1B, will start next week, which will make more people eligible.
To schedule an appointment for the county's vaccination clinics, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics." If you aren't eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1A, the health department says do not schedule an appointment. You must show proof of eligibility — an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or a pay stub — at the vaccination clinic.
Anyone who is in mandatory isolation or quarantine won't be admitted into the vaccination clinic. If you feel ill on the day of the clinic, the health department asks you not to attend.
When you arrive at the vaccination clinic, you should remain in your vehicle until your appointment. You must complete the vaccine eligibility attestation form prior to the clinic. The form can be found at forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.
Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. You will be required to stay for observation for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.