Cayuga County schedules more COVID-19 test clinics
COVID-19

  • Updated
Rapid Covid-19 Testing 10.JPG

Cayuga County residents get tested during a no-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County has announced two asymptomatic COVID-19 test clinics this week.

Appointment-only clinics for asymptomatic residents are set to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

These are rapid-result tests; attendees should be prepared to wait at the site for up to 30 minutes to get a result.

A mask must be worn at the test site and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There will be signs to direct visitors to the clinic.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

The county health department asks people not to book appointments unless they intend to keep them.

