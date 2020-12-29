Cayuga County schedules new COVID-19 test clinic at Auburn hospital

The Cayuga County Health Department announced its next drive-thru testing clinic in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital this week.

The hospital clinic is set to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, and is for residents who are not experiencing symptoms. Attendees should enter at the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. Results will be provided via a portal system with instructions provided after the test is completed.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

The health department asks residents with symptoms to not attend asymptomatic clinics.

"We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics," the department said.