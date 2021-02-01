Cayuga County schedules new COVID-19 testing this week

Multiple COVID-19 testing clinics for people not experiencing symptoms of the virus are set for this week in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting a no-cost drive-thru clinic for asymptomatic residents from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the hospital on Lansing Street. Visitors should use the helipad entrance, and will be given instructions on how to get results from an online portal.

Two more clinics for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 6, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. This is a rapid-result test clinic, and people should be prepared to wait on-site for 30 minutes to get their results. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow the signs.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.