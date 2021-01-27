Cayuga County schedules two new asymptomatic COVID-19 test clinics

A pair of COVID-19 testing clinics for people not experiencing symptoms of the virus have been added this week in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office announced that free, rapid-result test clinics for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 30, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

These are rapid-result tests, and people should be prepared to wait on-site for 30 minutes to get their results. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow the signs.

The testing is available to residents and non-residents of Cayuga County.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.