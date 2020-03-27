Cayuga County school closures extended to April 15

Cayuga County-area public schools will remain closed for at least two additional days due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order extending the statewide closure of public schools for two more weeks. Public schools will be closed until April 15, according to the order.

When Cayuga County declared a state of emergency on March 13, public schools in the county were ordered to close from March 16 through April 13. With the governor's order, the schools will be closed for a slightly longer period.

"I don't do this joyfully but I think when you look at where we are and you look at the number of cases still increasing, it only makes sense to keep the schools closed," Cuomo said Friday.

Since schools across the state closed in mid-March, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocketed. There were less than 1,000 cases two weeks ago. Now, there are 44,635 positive cases and 519 people have died after contracting the virus.

There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. Those individuals are in mandatory isolation, according to the county health department.