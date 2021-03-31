Cayuga County school districts altering student schedules for final quarter

Daily schedules for many students are still in flux as Cayuga County-area schools adjust their plans for the final quarter of the school year.
Moravia is phasing in a full return to classroom instruction in April, with students in sixth through 12th grade alternating between in-person and remote learning before all students will be able to attend in-person education every day for the rest of the school year beginning Monday, April 19.
Moravia's schedule for universal pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will remain the same since the district decided in February that those students would take on in-person learning five days a week, split into morning and afternoon cohorts.
Moravia plans to have all students back for full-time in-person learning in September.
The Port Byron Central School District said in a letter to families that the school day will be increased by a half hour at A.A. Gates Elementary School and Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School. Dismissal time will be at 2:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 5.
"The changes are basically to increase contact time between teachers and students, therefore limiting or eliminating the use of zoom as an instructional mode," Superintendent Neil O'Brien said in a statement. "In the West Building students will move from class to class to accomplish this change. In the Gates Building the teachers of fourth through sixth grade will move from room to room to do accomplish this goal. Simply put, we know the best teaching occurs inside a classroom with students and teachers. "
Other alterations include adding physical education classes at West, O'Brien added, and "recess across the entire grade level in the Gates Building along with the addition of some classes like art and music." The district said the last change is that there will be a more traditional lunch period for many grades, allowing students to socialize with each other.
"We took the most conservative approach this fall to enable all students to attend school five days a week and to limit the spread of the virus. This liberalization of the rules is prudent in light of staff vaccinations, declining infection rates and the knowledge base gained from across the state, nation and world in schools," O'Brien said. "The days will be sunnier in the coming months and I believe we will have a brighter future too with these changes."
The Auburn Enlarged City School District is set to have in-person school five days a week for elementary students, while secondary students will be in the buildings Monday through Thursday, starting April 19. The district will also continue full-time remote learning education for the rest of the school year for families who do not wish to have their children taking in-person classes.
On March 23, the Skaneateles Central School District said students from eighth to 11 grade would be allowed to come back to classrooms Monday through Friday, starting April 5. Full-time in-person instruction is currently available for seniors at Skaneateles High School and all students in kindergarten through seventh grade.