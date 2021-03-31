Cayuga County school districts altering student schedules for final quarter

Daily schedules for many students are still in flux as Cayuga County-area schools adjust their plans for the final quarter of the school year.

Moravia is phasing in a full return to classroom instruction in April, with students in sixth through 12th grade alternating between in-person and remote learning before all students will be able to attend in-person education every day for the rest of the school year beginning Monday, April 19.

Moravia's schedule for universal pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will remain the same since the district decided in February that those students would take on in-person learning five days a week, split into morning and afternoon cohorts.

Moravia plans to have all students back for full-time in-person learning in September.

The Port Byron Central School District said in a letter to families that the school day will be increased by a half hour at A.A. Gates Elementary School and Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School. Dismissal time will be at 2:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 5.