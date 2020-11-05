Cayuga County school leaders concerned about recent state rules on testing, closing

"It could be something where that could close school districts because we don't have the capacity to do the tests," Pirozzolo said. "Plus, the other piece of that is being able to find students and staff that are willing to be tested every week."

Even though the district has had some positive cases since the beginning of the school year, none of the people who have had to go into quarantine due to those cases have tested positive themselves yet, he noted. Pirozzolo said he believes the district's health and safety procedures, such as face masks, social distancing and frequent disinfecting in facilities, have helped minimize the spread of the virus in district buildings.

There are other issues that could shutter the district's facilities. If a building has so many students in quarantine that they don't have enough children in person, it could potentially have to close, Pirozzolo said. The same thing could happen if a large number of staff have to quarantine and the district can't secure substitute teachers.

"I just want the community to be aware that we're doing everything possible to keep our doors open. I definitely think that our students need in-person schooling, so we're trying to do everything we can to make sure we keep our doors open, but there (are) some factors that are out of our control," he said.