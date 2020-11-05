Cayuga County school leaders concerned about recent state rules on testing, closing

The Auburn Enlarged City School District wants families to understand what it would take for facilities to shut down and force students to switch to remote learning on a long-term basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recent message to parents on the district's website, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district and the Cayuga County Health Department have been keeping close tabs on the rising number of positive cases in Cayuga County over recent weeks. Noting Auburn schools have also had some cases — which have resulted in some classrooms temporarily closing — Pirozzolo said the district is "doing everything we can possibly do" to make sure buildings remain open while ensuring staff and students are safe.
"Many people are asking what the threshold is for having to close our doors. Governor Cuomo recently outlined a micro-cluster strategy that detects small outbreaks and takes action to eliminate them. Once an area meets certain metrics that demonstrate substantial COVID spread, it may be designated a focus zone, which will directly impact our ability to continue in-person instruction," he said in the message. "If Cayuga County’s COVID-19 positivity rate exceeds a 7-day rolling average of 3.5% for 10 days, all school districts in our county will be required to test 20% of staff and students in order to be able to stay open for in-person instruction. This would be extremely difficult for both the (health department) and the Auburn Enlarged City School District to do for many reasons, so if we do reach the 7-day rolling average of 3.5%, there is a possibility we may need to switch to fully remote instruction. This is just one reason why now more than ever it is so important for our community to follow the health and safety guidelines set by the state."
On Wednesday, citing data collected through Tuesday, the state Department of Health said Cayuga County's latest seven-day rolling average of positive tests was at 2.2%.
The remainder of the fall and the winter will be challenging, Pirozzolo said, but the district will watch the cases in the district's region and continue to comply with health and safety regulations to make sure Auburn's in-person education can continue as per its hybrid model, where students are in facilities twice a week and learn remotely the other three days.
Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that Cayuga County's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.2% on Nov. 1.
"We're averaging between 1.7 and 2.2%, so I just want families to understand that if we hit that 3.5%, that's going to put us into the 'yellow zone' (designation from the state), which means there's going to be guidelines for us to follow, including 20% of testing for our students and staff members."
For Auburn, Pirozzolo believes that would come out to about 800 tests a week if the district hit that 3.5% average. That raises additional questions, he continued, including whether the county health department's testing capacity can handle such a high volume of tests.
"It could be something where that could close school districts because we don't have the capacity to do the tests," Pirozzolo said. "Plus, the other piece of that is being able to find students and staff that are willing to be tested every week."
Even though the district has had some positive cases since the beginning of the school year, none of the people who have had to go into quarantine due to those cases have tested positive themselves yet, he noted. Pirozzolo said he believes the district's health and safety procedures, such as face masks, social distancing and frequent disinfecting in facilities, have helped minimize the spread of the virus in district buildings.
There are other issues that could shutter the district's facilities. If a building has so many students in quarantine that they don't have enough children in person, it could potentially have to close, Pirozzolo said. The same thing could happen if a large number of staff have to quarantine and the district can't secure substitute teachers.
"I just want the community to be aware that we're doing everything possible to keep our doors open. I definitely think that our students need in-person schooling, so we're trying to do everything we can to make sure we keep our doors open, but there (are) some factors that are out of our control," he said.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said he also has concerns involving the new state guidelines, including questions regarding the cost and logistics of that kind of mass testing. If the county were to hit the 3.5% positivity average, O'Brien said, he would advocate to have Port Byron shift to online-only education for a couple weeks. While he praised the efforts of the Cayuga County Health Department and Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, and said the department has advocated for assistance in expanding local testing, he doesn't believe the county currently has the testing capacity.
O'Brien also said Port Byron simply doesn't have the resources for that sort of mass testing.
"I would say that the likelihood of school districts going remote is high because the process in order to stay open doesn't seem to be plausible at this junction because we have not been given the resources to do the work in an effective and cost-efficient way," O'Brien said. "I don't have a budget for testing."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
