Cayuga County school leaders: Reopening plans will evolve

"We've been paying very, very close attention to the public health department at the state level and the local level. It is a public health crisis, so it takes a community to overcome some of the challenges and then the state education department is also doing its best to try to communicate with us and also work with the Board of Regents to really say, 'Hey, here's where we need to be flexible,'" he said.

Hartwell said the superintendents have found they can make improvements on distance learning and praised students, faculty, staff and parents for their response to the situation last spring.

"No one would say, 'Hey, we knocked out of the park' from a perspective of 'We acted like we had all these years of experience doing (distance learning,)' but at the same time, they took care of our kids, they answered the bell and we really, really appreciate that," he said.

Now, Hartwell continued, the schools have had time to look at professional development opportunities and how they can ensure, if they have to do it again, that online teaching and learning can be more synchronous.

Pirozzolo has had meetings with administrators, staff, parents and the public on reopening, he said. He spoke about the likelihood of large districts such as Auburn needing to have some limits on in-person learning.