The Union Springs Central School District is constantly in need of more substitute teachers, whether it's a pandemic year or not.

But district officials, along with education leaders throughout the Cayuga County area and New York state, say the COVID-19 outbreak has deepened the problem.

Union Springs Superintendent Jarett Powers said Union Springs always needs substitutes, with staff being out from work due to family and personal needs and illness. This year that challenge is being coupled with staff being out waiting for pending COVID-19 test results and doctor visits when they experience symptoms of the virus.

Maintaining a deep roster of available substitutes is also a challenge.

"I think it is the nature of the job. It is not always steady in terms of when one gets called into work. So if you are looking for a consistent income this is a challenging position to rely on," Powers said in an email Friday. "If you are looking for supplemental income, or maybe only want to work part-time, or are in-between jobs or retired, or have a flexible work schedule, being a substitute might be a position one may want to consider."

Talking about what he believes some of the causes of the shortage may be, Powers said some substitutes have moved, are waiting to see how the pandemic proceeds before coming back to facilities, or have not been approved to return to work by their doctor due to their own underlying health concerns.

At this point, the district has not used a large number of substitutes. He said the district's staff "has been here in force since the first day of school and are doing a commendable job given all of the challenges this year presents." The challenge, Powers said, comes when a teacher is unavailable, the district calls for a substitute but none accept the offer. In that case, the district has to find someone internally to cover that spot.

"Our principals have served as substitutes, teacher and teaching assistant schedules have been rearranged to cover classes, and staff when they can, are remoting into classes to instruct when they are home," he said.

There are issues than can come with locating people to fill in, including frequency of work and a willingness to be flexible, Powers said, since a substitute may be asked to go to an elementary school on Monday, cover a middle school on Tuesday and hold down the fort at a high school Wednesday.

Those interested in being a substitute teacher at Union Springs can contact district clerk Valerie Castiglia at vcastiglia@unionspringscsd.org or (315) 889-4100.

At another district in the Cayuga County area facing a substitute teacher challenge, Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham said "subs are at a premium more this year than ever before." Some people who normally serve as substitutes teachers do not want come in due to virus concerns. Some staff members have been asked to self-quarantine because they have sick children or they may be showing symptoms and are waiting to get COVID-19 test results back. (Birmingham noted that as of Friday morning, the district didn't have any positive COVID-19 cases.)

"So not only has the pandemic made the availability of your typical sub list less, but also you have greater need to have subs because on top of the normal illnesses, you now have people that are quarantining and waiting for results or direction from the county that they can return to school," he said.

The district is currently managing its day-to-day operations in light of these challenges, Birmingham continued, but as the the semester progresses further into the fall and people contract more illnesses, COVID-19 or not, the system is getting taxed.

"All the flexibility you had with teaching assistants covering classes, you no longer have that flexibility because you had to socially distance, so you've already split your staff as much as you could," he said.

While more substitute teachers are necessary, Birmingham said there is a "drastic need" for substitute nurses. Moravia currently doesn't have anyone on a substitute nurse call list.

Local superintendents have discussed the possibility that nurses through BOCES who would be willing to work in different districts could be hired, he said.

"We're at at a place where if our nurse catches COVID-19 and has to quarantine, were in a real jam," Birmingham said. "You can cover a teacher's class with a teaching assistant. You can't cover a nurse's office with a teaching assistant. So substitutes nurses, or lack thereof, is really where districts could potentially be forced to shut down."

Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said substitutes appear cautious to come back, as many as are retired teachers. Several substitutes have been hired to be on call just in case a staff member has to be gone.

"We have two staff members in each elementary pod, so they can cover one another if the need arises. We are really limiting the number of adults/ visitors on a daily basis to prevent infection," Jensen said. "We recognize that the situation could change quickly and we would need to re-evaluate."

He added that substitute applications are available on the district's website.

According to the state Education Department website, substitute teachers with valid teaching certificates can work in any capacity for any amount of days, but if one is employed for over 40 days by a school district or BOCES in a school year, they have to be employed in an area for which they are certified.

Substitutes who don't have valid certificates but are working toward getting certified, such as taking the relevant college coursework by taking at least six semester hours per year, can work in any capacity, but if they are employed for more than 40 days, they must be teaching in the area for which they are seeking certification.

Normally, those without valid teaching certificates and who aren't pursuing certification can't work for more than 40 days in a school district or BOCES in a school year, but exceptions are being made due to the outbreak. The state is allowing for an extra 50 days of work, for a total of 90 days in a school year, for subs who do not hold a valid teaching certificate and are not working towards certification, but hold a high school diploma or its equivalent. In those cases, the district's superintendent must certify that the district "has conducted a good faith recruitment search for a properly certified candidate."

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the substitutes shortage is a bigger problem in the wake of the pandemic than it already was. Pallotta said his union doesn't want people coming to school sick during the outbreak, so substitutes are important to cover those classrooms. He also believes the pay for substitutes teachers should be increased, with more benefits, to create more incentives for people to go into substitute teaching.

"Our whole goal throughout this crisis has been to keep all of the students safe, all of the staff safe, so we would encourage districts to do exactly what they're doing, to advertise (for substitute teaching spots)," he said. "Just seeing the difficulty that they're having getting substitutes, I think that it's something we can work on as a state with the governor's office, state education department, to make sure that we're doing everything we can to ensure that people are subbing and then, if they wanted, that there's a career path from the subbing. We would never say 'let's make it easier, let's have less requirements.' We want to make sure that the person coming into sub is qualified. What we're saying is, maybe there's more incentives that we can give folks that would sub."

Pallotta said substitute teaching is a worthy profession, saying that wanting to help people must be the main reason why someone would go into subbing or teaching period.

"You have a lot of people who like to do good, right? They like to do what's right, and in our society right now, helping out children, helping out students is the right thing to do," he said.

