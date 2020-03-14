Cayuga County schools to close, state of emergency declared due to coronavirus

McNabb-Coleman said that she was able to meet with the school superintendents representing Cayuga County's seven districts on Saturday and they support the declaration. The superintendents told her that they are ready to implement plans for ensuring students in need continue to have access to meals and other services. Getting the order done on Saturday was a priority so families could have time to plan.

School districts will be sending messages to families informing them of the closures along with details for how the districts will provide services over the next three weeks.

The decision to close Cayuga County's schools followed an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that waives the 180-day requirement for school districts to be open to receive state aid.

Several counties across New York are issuing state of emergency declarations and closing schools due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness that emerged in late 2019 and has spread throughout the world. The symptoms include a cough, fever and trouble breathing.