Cayuga County seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases; new vaccine clinics scheduled

A little more than a week after reporting four active COVID-19 cases — a low mark not seen since early September — Cayuga County is up to 18.

That total was included in the latest pandemic situational update from the Cayuga County Health Department, which was released Friday. The department said three new cases were admitted into the mandatory isolation protocol on Wednesday but none were added on Thursday.

The total number of residents in isolation, which now stands at 18, has grown steadily over the past week and a half. On June 21, active cases were down to four, the lowest reported figure in Cayuga County going back to Sept. 11.

The health department has not released additional information about the newly reported cases, so it's clear whether many of them are close contacts with each other or what proportion involve vaccinated vs. unvaccinated residents.

Good news from the latest report is that the number of cases causing serious illness appears to be stable. There was just one patient at Auburn Community Hospital with COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday's report.