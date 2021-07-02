Cayuga County seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases; new vaccine clinics scheduled

A little more than a week after reporting four active COVID-19 cases — a low mark not seen since early September — Cayuga County is up to 18.
That total was included in the latest pandemic situational update from the Cayuga County Health Department, which was released Friday. The department said three new cases were admitted into the mandatory isolation protocol on Wednesday but none were added on Thursday.
The total number of residents in isolation, which now stands at 18, has grown steadily over the past week and a half. On June 21, active cases were down to four, the lowest reported figure in Cayuga County going back to Sept. 11.
The health department has not released additional information about the newly reported cases, so it's clear whether many of them are close contacts with each other or what proportion involve vaccinated vs. unvaccinated residents.
Good news from the latest report is that the number of cases causing serious illness appears to be stable. There was just one patient at Auburn Community Hospital with COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday's report.
The health department continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated. To that end, it has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, one toward the northern end of the county and one toward the southern end.
The first free, walk-in clinic will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Victory Fire Department, 12009 Route 38, Cato. The second runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Southern Cayuga Jr. Sr. High School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.
All three types of vaccines in circulation in New York state will be offered at these clinics: the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer shots. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are cleared for use in adults 18 and older, while people 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer.
The health department said anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at its clinics.
According to the state's vaccine tracking website, 50% of Cayuga County's population has received at least one vaccine dose, compared with 57.9% for the state as a whole.
Cayuga County has had 6,268 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The county has reported 89 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, but none reported since March 2.