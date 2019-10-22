AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing on a proposed ban of single-use Styrofoam containers for food service in order to get residents and business's feedback on the proposal.
The public hearing on the law is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the County Office Building at 160 Genesee St., Auburn.
The current draft of the proposed local law would ban all "bowls, plates, cartons, cups, other containers, trays or other items designed for one time use," by any food service establishments in the county.
The law's definition of food service establishment would extend the ban to everything from grocery stores and food trucks to pubs and liquor stores, but it does include exemptions if "unique packaging hardship" or "financial hardship" can be proven.
Health and Human Services Committee Chair Elane Daly, D-Auburn, said that the resolution was prompted after Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman, R-Sterling received approximately 45 letters from residents asking for such a ban.
Whitman declined to comment for this story.
You have free articles remaining.
Legislators Andrew Dennison said during Tuesday's Legislature meeting that the county should be careful what it bases its final decision on, as public hearings on local laws typically get little response.
Basing the law on what he described as essentially a vocal minority rather than sound science or what the public or impacted businesses think would be unwise and potentially costly for residents and business, he said.
"We need to be pretty leery of this because it's pretty costly to live in upstate New York already," Dennison said.
Minority Leader Keith Batman, D-Springport, however noted that public hearings do see substantial turnout when the issue matters enough to residents, referring to a 2011 law requiring secondhand stores to register with the county.
The Legislature ended significantly altering that law based on the feedback it received from the public and especially the affected businesses, which Batman said is ultimately the goal of public hearings.
"As the chairman said, the idea is to listen to people and act accordingly," Batman said.