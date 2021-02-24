Cayuga County seeks feedback on police reform proposal for sheriff's office

Cayuga County residents have the opportunity to weigh in on a draft "police reform" proposal for the county sheriff's office.

Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen M. McNabb-Coleman on Wednesday announced the opening of a two-week public comment period on the county's Reinvention Collaborative Draft Plan, the result of community input into an assessment and review of police services in the county.

The initiative was launched in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020 that every law enforcement agency in the state review their strategies, policies and practices following police brutality cases across the country, or risk their eligibility for state funding.

"Over the past several months, Cayuga County and Auburn City officials have partnered with our community to conduct an assessment and review of police services provided by the Auburn City Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office," McNabb-Coleman said in a news release. "Sheriff Brian Schenck and I are asking the public to utilize the Cayuga County website to document feedback on this Draft Plan."

The draft plan for the sheriff's office is open for public feedback through March 10, and a special Legislature meeting to review the final document has been scheduled for March 18.