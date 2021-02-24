 Skip to main content
Cayuga County seeks feedback on police reform proposal for sheriff's office
PUBLIC SAFETY

Cayuga County seeks feedback on police reform proposal for sheriff's office

  • Updated
Protest

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck walks with protesters in downtown Auburn in May 2020 during a demonstration against inequality and police brutality.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County residents have the opportunity to weigh in on a draft "police reform" proposal for the county sheriff's office.

Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen M. McNabb-Coleman on Wednesday announced the opening of a two-week public comment period on the county's Reinvention Collaborative Draft Plan, the result of community input into an assessment and review of police services in the county.

The initiative was launched in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020 that every law enforcement agency in the state review their strategies, policies and practices following police brutality cases across the country, or risk their eligibility for state funding.

"Over the past several months, Cayuga County and Auburn City officials have partnered with our community to conduct an assessment and review of police services provided by the Auburn City Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office," McNabb-Coleman said in a news release. "Sheriff Brian Schenck and I are asking the public to utilize the Cayuga County website to document feedback on this Draft Plan."

The draft plan for the sheriff's office is open for public feedback through March 10, and a special Legislature meeting to review the final document has been scheduled for March 18.

To make a comment on the county's proposal, go to the sheriff's office website and click on “Citizen Feedback”. From there you can click on Public Safety tab under the Sheriff heading. Visitors may create an account or log in as a guest and enter your comments in the comment box provided.

The Cayuga County Legislature is holding a special meeting that will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, to review the final document, the commitments being made, and the process for evaluation. The meeting will be livestreamed at youtu.be/iEs0GdQQFAo.

The APD's draft plan is scheduled to be presented to the Auburn City Council at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Download PDF Cayuga County Sheriff's Office draft plan

More online

Read Cayuga County's full police reform draft proposal at auburnpub.com.

