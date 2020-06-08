Cayuga County seeks residents to join Lake Ontario waterfront revitalization committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cayuga County is looking for residents to give input and assist with a waterfront revitalization project in the county's northern end.

Local residents and business owners are encouraged to apply for 15 open spots on an advisory committee that will steer the use of a grant the county recently received from the state Department of State.

The committee will focus on creating plans for the entirety of Little Sodus Bay and the shoreline of Lake Ontario within the town of Sterling and village of Fair Haven. Along with the county's planning department, they will help craft the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

In a Monday news release announcing the program launch, the Cayuga County Economic Development Agency said committee members would compile revitalization strategies, as well as ideas for policies and local regulations.

Goals for the waterfront include improving recreation, tourism, economic development, preservation of historic and natural areas, and fortifying infrastructure against storm flooding. Members will also make a plan to balance "sustainable residential development" and protection of agriculture.