Cayuga County sets another asymptomatic COVID-19 testing clinic

Another no-cost, rapid-test coronavirus clinic for people without symptoms has been scheduled by the Cayuga County Health Department.

The newly scheduled clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerson Park on Tuesday, Dec. 15. A previously announced asymptomatic clinic is also set for the same time and place on Saturday, Dec. 12.

These are rapid testing clinics for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms. The clinic will take place at the Emerson Park Pavilion located at 6843 E. Lake Road in Owasco.

A no-cost COVID-19 testing clinic is also set for this weekend for people with symptoms.

The county health department and Auburn Community Hospital are partnering on that clinic to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 13, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. There are various symptoms of the virus, including a cough, sore throat, congestion, fever, headaches, body and muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

To attend the clinics, you must have an appointment. Appointments can be made at cayugacounty.us/health. On that page, click the "COVID-19 Clinics" button.